Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 55,187 local COVID cases, 154 deaths

8,323 COVID cases reported in Taichung, 8,248 in Kaohsiung, and 6,671 in New Taipei

  251
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/17 14:15
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 63,170 local COVID cases on Friday (June 17), an 12.6% decrease from the previous day.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, also confirmed 74 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,190,787. The 154 deaths reported that day brought the country's total COVID death toll to 4,868.

Local cases

The local cases include 25,821 males, 29,345 females, and 21 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 8,323, followed by 8,248 in Kaohsiung City, 7,440 in New Taipei City, 5,465 in Tainan City, 4,316 in Changhua County, 4,305 in Taoyuan City, 3,726 in Taipei City, 2,659 in Pingtung County, 1,421 in Yunlin County, 1,344 in Miaoli County, 1,316 in Nantou County, 1,262 in Hsinchu County, 1,054 in Chiayi County, 976 in Hsinchu City, 959 in Yilan County, 751 in Chiayi City, 730 in Hualien County, 663 in Keelung City, 571 Taitung County, 256 in Penghu County, 136 in Kinmen County, and 35 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 154 deaths announced on Friday include 88 men and 66 women ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 144 had a history of chronic disease, and 96 had not received their third dose of the COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 7 to June 14 and dates of death from May 11 to June 15.

Imported cases

The 74 imported cases include 51 males and 23 females ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. Between April 19 to June 16, three arrived from the U.S., Malaysia, and Thailand; two each from Germany and Singapore; and one each from the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Cambodia, France, and the U.K., while the country of origin of 56 other imported cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 12,622,602 COVID tests, with 9,427,808 coming back negative. Of the 3,190,787 confirmed cases, 13,685 were imported, 3,177,048 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 4,868 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 4,853 deaths from local infections, 1,458 were in New Taipei City; 802 in Taipei City; 388 in Taichung City; 358 in Taoyuan City; 352 in Kaohsiung City; 252 in Tainan City; 195 in Changhua County; 161 in Pingtung County; 143 in Keelung City; 111 in Yilan County; 97 in Nantou County; 88 in Yunlin County; 75 in Hualien County; 71 Chiayi County; 68 each in Hsinchu County and Taitung County, 64 in Miaoli County; 51 in Chiayi City; 37 in Hsinchu City, nine in Kinmen County, and five in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

CECC predicts drop in COVID cases starting next week
CECC predicts drop in COVID cases starting next week
2022/06/16 18:34
Taiwan reports 63,170 local COVID cases, 168 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,170 local COVID cases, 168 deaths
2022/06/16 14:19
Taiwan reports 68,939 local COVID cases, 143 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,939 local COVID cases, 143 deaths
2022/06/15 14:23
Taiwan reports 66,119 local COVID cases, surpasses 3 million infections
Taiwan reports 66,119 local COVID cases, surpasses 3 million infections
2022/06/14 14:07
3 more top Taiwan CECC officials test positive for COVID
3 more top Taiwan CECC officials test positive for COVID
2022/06/14 11:09

Updated : 2022-06-17 14:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September