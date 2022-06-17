Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji

By AUDREY McAVOY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/17 12:53
The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu H...
The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu H...
The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu H...
The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu H...

The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu H...

The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu H...

The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu H...

The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu H...

HONOLULU (AP) — A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor on Thursday flying an American flag.

The U.S. last week won a legal battle in Fiji to take the $325 million vessel and immediately sailed it to Hawaii.

The FBI has linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. The U.S. said Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies.

The ship became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The FBI said a search warrant in Fiji turned up emails showing that Kerimov’s children were aboard the ship this year and that the crew used code names — G0 for Kerimov, G1 for his wife, G2 for his daughter and so on.

The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) vessel, about the length of a football field, features a live lobster tank, a hand-painted piano, a swimming pool and a large helipad.

Lawyer Feizal Haniff, who represented Millemarin Investments, the owner on paper, had argued the owner was another wealthy Russian who, unlike Kerimov, doesn’t face sanctions.

Updated : 2022-06-17 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September