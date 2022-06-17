Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Suspect in Taiwan double murder surrenders to police in Thailand

Debt dispute between business partners thought to be reason for killings

  161
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/17 13:48
The victims' car was left near the Taoyuan High Speed Rail Station with their bodies inside. 

The victims' car was left near the Taoyuan High Speed Rail Station with their bodies inside.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man suspected of having murdered a couple, including a woman pregnant with twins, and leaving their bodies behind in a car outside Taoyuan High Speed Rail Station, surrendered to police in north Thailand Friday (June 17).

The suspect, named by Thai media as Santi Supa-apiradeepailin, 35, was reportedly a close friend and business associate of the murdered couple, both Thai citizens managing a brokerage agency for migrant workers. The motive for the murder could have been related to debts Santi was unable to pay off, according to reports.

Santi allegedly killed the man and his wife, who was five months pregnant with twins, in Tucheng, New Taipei City. He then drove the bodies to Taoyuan in their white BMW X4 SUV, which he abandoned outside the high speed rail station, CNA reported.

By the time police discovered the bodies on June 10, Santi had taken a flight to Bangkok and transited to Chiang Mai in north Thailand. A brother of the murdered woman came forward to reveal the background of the case, while police contacted Santi’s relatives.

On Friday morning, Santi’s father and other family members accompanied him to a police station where he surrendered, the Bangkok Post reported. He was then taken to the capital for further interrogation.

It was not yet clear whether the case will be tried in Thailand, or whether Taiwan would apply for the suspect’s extradition.
murder
homicide
double murder
brokers
Thailand
Chiang Mai

RELATED ARTICLES

NT$240 million of amphetamines found in mock Moai bound for Taiwan
NT$240 million of amphetamines found in mock Moai bound for Taiwan
2022/06/10 13:07
Tigerair Taiwan website crashes amid rush to grab cheap tickets to Asian cities
Tigerair Taiwan website crashes amid rush to grab cheap tickets to Asian cities
2022/05/25 12:23
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying wins gold at Thailand Open
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying wins gold at Thailand Open
2022/05/22 21:05
Taiwanese church gunman charged with murder, could face death penalty
Taiwanese church gunman charged with murder, could face death penalty
2022/05/18 11:13
Taiwan sends top government trade negotiator to APEC meeting in Thailand
Taiwan sends top government trade negotiator to APEC meeting in Thailand
2022/05/10 18:04

Updated : 2022-06-17 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September