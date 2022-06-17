Suspect in Taiwan double murder surrenders to police in Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man suspected of having murdered a couple, including a woman pregnant with twins, and leaving their bodies behind in a car outside Taoyuan High Speed Rail Station, surrendered to police in north Thailand Friday (June 17).

The suspect, named by Thai media as Santi Supa-apiradeepailin, 35, was reportedly a close friend and business associate of the murdered couple, both Thai citizens managing a brokerage agency for migrant workers. The motive for the murder could have been related to debts Santi was unable to pay off, according to reports.

Santi allegedly killed the man and his wife, who was five months pregnant with twins, in Tucheng, New Taipei City. He then drove the bodies to Taoyuan in their white BMW X4 SUV, which he abandoned outside the high speed rail station, CNA reported.

By the time police discovered the bodies on June 10, Santi had taken a flight to Bangkok and transited to Chiang Mai in north Thailand. A brother of the murdered woman came forward to reveal the background of the case, while police contacted Santi’s relatives.

On Friday morning, Santi’s father and other family members accompanied him to a police station where he surrendered, the Bangkok Post reported. He was then taken to the capital for further interrogation.

It was not yet clear whether the case will be tried in Thailand, or whether Taiwan would apply for the suspect’s extradition.