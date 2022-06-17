Taiwan CECC official asked how he was only one able to avoid COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With many of his colleagues at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) undergoing quarantine after testing positive for COVID, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, on Thursday (June 16) explained his strategy for avoiding the virus.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), Medical Response Division Deputy Head Victor Wang (王必勝), and Deputy Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) are all undergoing quarantine after testing positive for COVID. This has left Lo as one of the few remaining CECC officials able to lead the daily press conferences, having managed two in a row on his own.

On Thursday, the media asked Lo if he had been using any special epidemic prevention methods he would like to share with the public. Lo responded by saying, "It's nothing special, I just make sure to properly wear my mask, received three doses of the vaccine, keep a relaxed attitude, and maintain a normal work and rest routine."

Lo said the physical condition of all four of his colleagues is good, the public can rest assured that they are not in danger, and he thanked them for their concern. It is though that Lo will continue in his role as the leader of CECC press conferences until June 21.

Netizens were impressed with Lo's staying power:

"He's the best, and he's also the most earnest."

He's got a good haircut, where does he get his hair done?"

"Lonely Lo is fighting hard."