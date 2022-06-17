Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brewers starter Ashby exits with apparent injury vs Mets

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 09:58
Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New ...
Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New Y...

Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New ...

Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New Y...

NEW YORK (AP) — In another blow to the Milwaukee Brewers' depleted rotation, left-hander Aaron Ashby exited his start Thursday night against the New York Mets with an apparent injury.

Ashby gave up Mark Canha's two-run homer that tied the score at 4 in the fifth inning, then retired Brandon Nimmo on a grounder. That's when manager Craig Counsell, pitching coach Chris Hook and an athletic trainer went to the mound.

Following a discussion, Ashby walked off the field with the trainer and was replaced by Hoby Milner, who was given all the time he needed to warm up.

Ashby, the nephew of former major league pitcher Andy Ashby, entered 1-5 with a 3.91 ERA in seven starts and six relief appearances this season, his second in the majors.

Before the game, Counsell acknowledged his preference would be to have Ashby in the bullpen at this stage were it not for injuries to All-Star starters Brandon Woodruff (right ankle, finger numbness) and Freddy Peralta (right shoulder).

Mets starter Tylor Megill also exited early, leaving in the fourth with right shoulder discomfort.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-17 11:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September