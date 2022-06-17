Brewers starter Ashby exits with apparent injury vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — In another blow to the Milwaukee Brewers' depleted rotation, left-hander Aaron Ashby exited his start Thursday night against the New York Mets with an apparent injury.

Ashby gave up Mark Canha's two-run homer that tied the score at 4 in the fifth inning, then retired Brandon Nimmo on a grounder. That's when manager Craig Counsell, pitching coach Chris Hook and an athletic trainer went to the mound.

Following a discussion, Ashby walked off the field with the trainer and was replaced by Hoby Milner, who was given all the time he needed to warm up.

Ashby, the nephew of former major league pitcher Andy Ashby, entered 1-5 with a 3.91 ERA in seven starts and six relief appearances this season, his second in the majors.

Before the game, Counsell acknowledged his preference would be to have Ashby in the bullpen at this stage were it not for injuries to All-Star starters Brandon Woodruff (right ankle, finger numbness) and Freddy Peralta (right shoulder).

Mets starter Tylor Megill also exited early, leaving in the fourth with right shoulder discomfort.

