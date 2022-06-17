Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan needs more wood buildings to achieve net-zero target

Outdated building codes fail to accommodate growing timber demand

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/17 10:35
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan should introduce more wooden public infrastructure if it is to meet its carbon-neutral objective by 2050, said the supervisory and auditory branch of the government.

In a report released Thursday (June 16), the Control Yuan said some wooden structures help boost energy efficiency and are safer in the event of earthquakes. However, Taiwan’s building codes are outdated, hampering efforts to expand the use of timber made with advanced technologies like cross-laminated timber (CLT).

A panel of the governmental body suggested fast-tracking amendments to building regulations that allow for more wooden structures, which help cut greenhouse gas emissions. Citing examples in other countries, the panel believes the government can lead in implementing such projects in public spaces.

Currently, 99% of timber in Taiwan is imported, a large quantity of which comes from Malaysia. Illegal trade has been involved and shipping is a major source of carbon emissions, according to the report.

While the Council of Agriculture (COA) launched an initiative to push domestically produced timber in 2018, eying a 5% self-sufficiency rate in ten years, progress has been slow due to obstacles in various areas.

One impediment is related to the environmental impact and soil and water conservation concerns the policy entails, as Taiwan will need 2,100 hectares of woodland to meet the 5% target. Supporting measures are also needed to foster domestic timber industries, the report said.
Taiwan
wood
woodland
timber
building codes
carbon neutral
net zero
greenhouse gas

RELATED ARTICLES

Video on Taiwan's new '3+4' quarantine rules
Video on Taiwan's new '3+4' quarantine rules
2022/06/16 19:26
Taiwan Ministry of Education cooperates with AIT, Microsoft for AI contest
Taiwan Ministry of Education cooperates with AIT, Microsoft for AI contest
2022/06/16 17:45
Veteran Taiwan Independence activist Wu Li-pei publishes English-language memoirs
Veteran Taiwan Independence activist Wu Li-pei publishes English-language memoirs
2022/06/16 16:54
Taiwan has plenty of air-raid shelters but management lacking
Taiwan has plenty of air-raid shelters but management lacking
2022/06/16 15:51
Taiwan reports 63,170 local COVID cases, 168 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,170 local COVID cases, 168 deaths
2022/06/16 14:19

Updated : 2022-06-17 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September