2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/17 09:57
Chinese J-16 fighter plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese fighter planes flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (June 16), marking the sixth day of intrusions this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF jets.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, China has sent eight aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including five fighter jets and three spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese jets on June 16. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

Updated : 2022-06-17 10:21 GMT+08:00

