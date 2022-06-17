Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chicago cop pleads not guilty in struggle with Black woman

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 07:48
Chicago cop pleads not guilty in struggle with Black woman

CHICAGO (AP) — A white former Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog along a Lake Michigan beach pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Bruce Dyker was released on his own recognizance by Cook County Judge William Gamboney.

Dyker, 52, had been on desk duty since shortly after the incident last summer, resigned from the Chicago Police Department in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him, a department spokesperson said. He had been a Chicago officer since 1998.

Videos shows Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, 2021, as she walked her French bulldog at North Avenue Beach.

Tim Grace, Dyker’s attorney, noted that Dyker was on-duty and giving a lawful order to leave the beach because it was closed at the time. Under police guidelines, Dyker would have been justified in doing much more to carry out an arrest — including an “emergency takedown” or a leg sweep — but chose not to, since he did not want to risk injuring the 33-year-old Brown, Grace said.

Updated : 2022-06-17 09:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September