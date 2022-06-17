Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Joe Musgrove stars as Padres beat lowly Cubs 6-4

By MARK GONZALES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/17 05:39
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, June 16, 2022, i...
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth watches his RBI double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer during the second inning of a baseball game T...
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel (5) steals second as San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth stands nearby during the second inning of a baseball game Thur...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, June 16, 2022, i...

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, June 16, 2022, i...

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth watches his RBI double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer during the second inning of a baseball game T...

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel (5) steals second as San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth stands nearby during the second inning of a baseball game Thur...

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, June 16, 2022, i...

CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched seven effective innings in his third straight win, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago Cubs their 10th consecutive loss with a 6-4 victory on Thursday.

Musgrove (8-0) permitted two runs and five hits, struck out a season-high nine and walked one. The 6-foot-5 right-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his 12 starts this year.

San Diego improved to 7-2 in its last nine games with its first four-game series sweep of Chicago since Aug. 16-19, 2010, at Wrigley Field. The Padres’ 41-24 record matches their best 65-game start since 1998, when the club won the NL West and advanced to the World Series.

The Cubs have been outscored 90-28 during their longest slide since they lost 12 consecutive games from Aug. 5-16. They have held leads in seven of the 10 straight losses.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel led off the first with his second homer in as many games, but Matt Swarmer (1-2) was knocked out in the fourth inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-17 07:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September