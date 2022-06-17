Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 1 Medvedev beats Ivashka to reach Halle quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 04:38
Germany's Oscar Otte plays against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili during their ATP Tour men's singles Round of 16 tennis match in Halle, Germany, Thur...
Germany's Oscar Otte celebrates winning against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in their ATP Tour men's singles Round of 16 tennis match in Halle, Germ...

Germany's Oscar Otte plays against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili during their ATP Tour men's singles Round of 16 tennis match in Halle, Germany, Thur...

Germany's Oscar Otte celebrates winning against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in their ATP Tour men's singles Round of 16 tennis match in Halle, Germ...

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in a week, beating the Belarusian 7-6 (4), 6-3 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Halle Open.

Medvedev, who also elminated Ivashka in ’s-Hertogenbosch last week, saved three set points when trailing 5-4 in the first set.

Medvedev returned to No. 1 in the rankings this week, with Novak Djokovic dropping to No. 3, and acknowledged that may add to his opponents' motivation in Halle.

“Some are going to be a little bit intimidated that they are playing the World No. 1 and they have a tough draw. If they lose, maybe it is nothing special," Medvedev said. “And some on the contrary. Maybe they don’t have the best confidence at the moment and if they beat the World No. 1, that is where it starts."

Medvedev next faces seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2.

No. 8-seeded Karen Khachanov and Oscar Otte of Germany also advanced.

Khachanov beat Laslo Djere 7-6 (4), 6-4 while Otte rallied for a 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (3) victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-17 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September