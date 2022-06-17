Alexa
Tobin Heath acquired by Reign, expected to report next week

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 04:02
SEATTLE (AP) — OL Reign have acquired the rights to forward Tobin Heath from Racing Louisville.

The Reign signed Heath for the rest of the National Women's Soccer League season, with an option for 2023. She will join the team next week.

In exchange, Louisville received second- and fourth-round picks in next year's NWSL draft and $50,000 in allocation money.

"We’re all eager to win a title, and I’m hopeful I can help OL Reign achieve that goal," Heath said in a statement released by the club.

Heath, 34, most recently played for Arsenal in the Women's Super League, scoring two goals in nine appearances, including three starts, last season.

She has been a standout on the national team, with which she has won a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals. She has appeared in 181 games for the United States, with 36 goals and 43 assists. She is not on the U.S. roster for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Heath played seven seasons for the NWSL's Portland Thorns, starting with the league's first season in 2013. She played in 70 games with 63 starts, scoring 12 goals with 24 assists. She was named the MVP of the league's first championship game, which was won by Portland.

Heath's NWSL rights were obtained by Louisville during the 2020 NWSL draft but she never played for the club.

“Tobin’s ability to create and finish chances adds something unique, that I believe will help elevate our group," Reign head coach Laura Harvey said in a statement.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

