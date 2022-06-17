Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

San Diego Zoo welcomes 1st aardvark birth in years

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 02:28
In this photo released by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, an aardvark cub explores her habitat at the San Diego Zoo on June 10, 2022. For the fi...
In this photo released by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance an aardvark cub explores her habitat at the San Diego Zoo on June 10, 2022. For the firs...

In this photo released by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, an aardvark cub explores her habitat at the San Diego Zoo on June 10, 2022. For the fi...

In this photo released by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance an aardvark cub explores her habitat at the San Diego Zoo on June 10, 2022. For the firs...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An aardvark cub born at the San Diego Zoo is doing well and developing quickly, according to wildlife specialists.

The female cub was born May 10 and will nurse from her mother, Zola, for about six months, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said this week in announcing the zoo's first aardvark birth in nearly four decades.

“She is very active, and was using her sharp claws to dig like an adult aardvark, just hours after her birth,” lead wildlife care specialist Cari Inserra said in the statement.

The long-eared, hairless cub has tripled her birth weight in just five weeks.

She does not have a name yet, and will remain out of view of zoo visitors for about two months as she bonds with her mother.

"We can’t wait until we are able to introduce the cub to our Zoo guests, helping them learn more about this remarkable species,” Inserra said.

Aardvarks are native to sub-Saharan Africa. They have strong front legs and long claws adapted to digging burrows where they spend daylight hours until emerging in evenings to use their long, sticky tongues to slurp up ants and termites.

Updated : 2022-06-17 04:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades