Business events scheduled for the coming week

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/17 01:58
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, June 20

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day

TUESDAY, June 21

WASHINGTON —National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for May, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, June 22

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to a Senate committee on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony to Congress, 9:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, June 23

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to a House committee on the second of two days of semi-annual testimony to Congress, 10 a.m.

Updated : 2022-06-17 03:46 GMT+08:00

