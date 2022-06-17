Alexa
Kyprios wins Gold Cup at Ascot, Stradivarius comes up short

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 00:19
Kyprios and Ryan Moore, left, come home to win the Gold Cup during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Kyprios and Ryan Moore, left, come home to win the Gold Cup during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Da...

ASCOT, England (AP) — Kyprios held on to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday as the Frankie Dettori-ridden Stradivarius came up short in his attempt to land the prestigious race for a record-tying fourth time.

Kyprios, the 13-8 favorite, was neck-and-neck with Mojo Star for the final two furlongs before pulling narrowly ahead and staying on to win by a half-length under jockey Ryan Moore and for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who won the Gold Cup for the eighth time.

Stradivarius was looking to equal Yeats as a four-time winner but had a tough run, finding himself initially blocked off then needing to switch to go very wide in a bid to reel in Kyprios and Mojo Star. He finished third, a further half-length back, in his last race at Royal Ascot.

“I had an inside draw and I had to be careful with what I was doing,” Dettori said. “The pace wasn’t that strong and in the end there was nowhere to go, so I had to take him on the outside which cost me a little bit.

“He has been a good hero, he has been magnificent for racing and a brilliant horse. He just got beat today, he tried and went down fighting. He has been a star. You have to pass on the baton to the younger ones."

