Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 4 .733
Chicago 9 4 .692 1
Washington 10 6 .625
Atlanta 7 7 .500
New York 5 9 .357
Indiana 4 13 .235 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 2 .857
Seattle 9 5 .643 3
Dallas 6 8 .429 6
Phoenix 6 9 .400
Los Angeles 5 8 .385
Minnesota 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

Phoenix 93, Indiana 80

Connecticut 105, Atlanta 92

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-16 23:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals