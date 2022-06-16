Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

West Indies makes Bangladesh bat first in 1st test

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 22:02
West Indies makes Bangladesh bat first in 1st test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — West Indies won the toss and made Bangladesh bat first in the first test on Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The home side is debuting left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai, who has played one Twenty20 for West Indies. Fast bowler Kemar Roach, added to the squad only on Wednesday after a hamstring injury, was also playing.

Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh after Mominul Haque resigned from the captaincy following the series loss to Sri Lanka last month.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the team's top scorer in the Sri Lanka series and most capped test cricketer, was granted leave to miss the West Indies tour to undergo a pilgrimage to Mecca.

___

Lineups:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-16 23:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals