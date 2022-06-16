NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|4
|2
|3
|15
|13
|8
|Chicago
|4
|1
|3
|15
|12
|8
|Portland
|3
|1
|4
|13
|15
|7
|ANGEL CITY FC
|4
|3
|1
|13
|7
|8
|Houston
|3
|2
|3
|12
|11
|7
|OL Reign
|2
|2
|4
|10
|6
|6
|Gotham FC
|3
|3
|0
|9
|5
|6
|Washington
|1
|3
|5
|8
|8
|10
|Louisville
|2
|4
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|2
|8
|6
|11
|Orlando
|2
|4
|2
|8
|9
|18
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Washington 0, Chicago 0, tie
Portland 2, San Diego Wave FC 2, tie
North Carolina 3, Washington 2
Angel City FC 3, Louisville 2
Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0
OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 1, tie
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Portland 4, Houston 0
Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.