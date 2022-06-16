American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|16
|.742
|_
|Toronto
|37
|25
|.597
|9
|Tampa Bay
|35
|27
|.565
|11
|Boston
|34
|29
|.540
|12½
|Baltimore
|27
|37
|.422
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|28
|.569
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|27
|.534
|2½
|Chicago
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|Detroit
|24
|38
|.387
|11½
|Kansas City
|21
|41
|.339
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|Texas
|29
|33
|.468
|9½
|Los Angeles
|29
|35
|.453
|10½
|Seattle
|28
|35
|.444
|11
|Oakland
|21
|43
|.328
|18½
___
Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0
Houston 9, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
Minnesota 5, Seattle 0
Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-3) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.