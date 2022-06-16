Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 16 .742 _
Toronto 37 25 .597 9
Tampa Bay 35 27 .565 11
Boston 34 29 .540 12½
Baltimore 27 37 .422 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 28 .569 _
Cleveland 31 27 .534
Chicago 30 31 .492 5
Detroit 24 38 .387 11½
Kansas City 21 41 .339 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 24 .619 _
Texas 29 33 .468
Los Angeles 29 35 .453 10½
Seattle 28 35 .444 11
Oakland 21 43 .328 18½

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Minnesota 5, Seattle 0

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-3) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-16 23:42 GMT+08:00

