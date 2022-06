Thursday At Tennis Club Gaiba Gaiba, Italy Purse: €115,000 Surface: Grass GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Diane Parry (6), France, def. Joanne Zuger, Switzerland, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Claire Liu (4), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, walkover.