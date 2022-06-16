Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Italian surgeon gets conditional sentence in Sweden case

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 19:19
Italian surgeon gets conditional sentence in Sweden case

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Italian surgeon who made headlines in 2011 for carrying out the world’s first stem-cell windpipe transplants at Sweden’s leading hospital was given a conditional sentence Thursday for causing bodily harm to a patient. He was acquitted of two other charges.

Stem-cell scientist Dr. Paolo Macchiarini was once considered a leading figure in regenerative medicine and is credited with creating the world’s first windpipe partially made from a patient’s own stem cells.

He was alleged to have operated inappropriately on three people between 2011 and 2014. He denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Macchiarini risked five years in prison if the Solna District Court had followed the prosecutor’s request.

“We have judged that these interventions have not taken place in accordance with science and proven experience. On the other hand, we believe that two of the interventions have nevertheless been regarded as justifiable, but not the third,” judge Björn Skaensberg said, cited by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

In December 2018, Sweden decided to reopen a previously discontinued investigation into the three cases. Additional written evidence was obtained, and more interviews were held with individuals in Sweden, Belgium, Britain, the United States and Spain.

Macchiarini was fired from Sweden’s Karolinska Institute in March 2016 for breaching medical ethics after being accused of falsifying his resume and misrepresenting his work.

Updated : 2022-06-16 20:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals