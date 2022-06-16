Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu City tests positive for COVID

Lin Chih-chien experienced symptoms while coordinating post-tire shop fire efforts

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/16 20:26
Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-Chien. (Hsinchu City Government photo)

Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-Chien. (Hsinchu City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) tested positive for COVID-19 after getting a fever and experiencing a sore and itchy throat on Thursday afternoon (June 16).

CNA cited the Hsinchu City Government as saying that Lin had gone home early Thursday morning after coordinating firefighting efforts at the scene of the tire shop fire that killed eight people. When he returned to work, he experienced symptoms in the afternoon, prompting him to return home again to take a rapid test.

After testing positive, Lin was diagnosed by a physician via a virtual session and began the 7+7 home care quarantine. According to the Hsinchu City Government, Lin is fully vaccinated with three shots.

Lin has instructed Deputy Mayor Shen Hui-hong (沈慧虹) and Secretary General Chen Chang-hsien (陳章賢) to supervise work related to the tire shop fire, follow up with investigations, and provide support to the victims’ families. The city government was cited as saying Lin will continue to take meetings virtually to ensure government operations are not interrupted.
Hsinchu City
Lin Chih-chien
COVID-19
rapid test
fire

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
2022/06/16 10:40
China halts seafood imports from Taiwanese firm as trade spat grows
China halts seafood imports from Taiwanese firm as trade spat grows
2022/06/15 15:31
Taiwan reports 68,939 local COVID cases, 143 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,939 local COVID cases, 143 deaths
2022/06/15 14:23
Taiwan reports 66,119 local COVID cases, surpasses 3 million infections
Taiwan reports 66,119 local COVID cases, surpasses 3 million infections
2022/06/14 14:07
Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council minister tests positive for COVID
Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council minister tests positive for COVID
2022/06/14 14:00

Updated : 2022-06-16 20:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals