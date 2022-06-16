Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Red light duration at 770 Taipei intersections to shorten during summer

Measure implemented to protect pedestrians, scooter riders from sunlight, heat

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/16 19:47
File photo showing pedestrians using a crosswalk.

File photo showing pedestrians using a crosswalk. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Thursday (June 16) that red light durations at 770 intersections in Taipei have been reduced to protect pedestrians and scooter riders from sunlight and heat.

CNA reported that the policy will remain in effect until September 1. The reduced time differs between each intersection, with the longest reaching 95 seconds and the average being 30 seconds.

According to the DOT, the policy is implemented every year during summer at off-peak hours. This year, red light durations at 593 intersections are shortened while pedestrian scrambles at 177 locations around schools are canceled between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. every day.

Compared to last year, the number of intersections with shortened red light durations increased by 210. As the flow of traffic in Taipei decreased by 5-8% this year due to COVID-19, the DOT was able to implement the policy at more locations and for longer hours.

Traffic light durations will return to normal in September, per the DOT, because it expects the flow of traffic to become heavy again in September due to the start of the school year and the Mid-Autumn Festival, which are followed by the National Day holiday and rainy winter weather.
traffic
traffic light
red light
summer
heat
Department of Transportation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Zoo to close for 11 days for summer recess
Taipei Zoo to close for 11 days for summer recess
2022/06/12 15:31
Taiwan's summer power bills to soar as much as 27%
Taiwan's summer power bills to soar as much as 27%
2022/05/30 16:12
Central Taiwan scooter rider caught under car survives thanks to helmet
Central Taiwan scooter rider caught under car survives thanks to helmet
2022/05/18 17:03
Taiwan defeats South Korea to take bronze in badminton at Deaflympics
Taiwan defeats South Korea to take bronze in badminton at Deaflympics
2022/05/05 16:53
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
2022/05/03 10:43

Updated : 2022-06-16 20:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals