Red light duration at 770 Taipei intersections to shorten during summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Thursday (June 16) that red light durations at 770 intersections in Taipei have been reduced to protect pedestrians and scooter riders from sunlight and heat.

CNA reported that the policy will remain in effect until September 1. The reduced time differs between each intersection, with the longest reaching 95 seconds and the average being 30 seconds.

According to the DOT, the policy is implemented every year during summer at off-peak hours. This year, red light durations at 593 intersections are shortened while pedestrian scrambles at 177 locations around schools are canceled between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. every day.

Compared to last year, the number of intersections with shortened red light durations increased by 210. As the flow of traffic in Taipei decreased by 5-8% this year due to COVID-19, the DOT was able to implement the policy at more locations and for longer hours.

Traffic light durations will return to normal in September, per the DOT, because it expects the flow of traffic to become heavy again in September due to the start of the school year and the Mid-Autumn Festival, which are followed by the National Day holiday and rainy winter weather.