Thursday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Berlin Purse: €611,210 Surface: Grass BERLIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Bett1Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Ons Jabeur (1), Tunisia, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-4, 6-2.