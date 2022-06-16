Alexa
Bomb threats made in Kosovo's ethnic Serb-dominated areas

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 18:15
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police in Kosovo reported a series of bomb threats to schools in Serb-dominated areas Thursday, some of which have been confirmed as hoaxes.

A police statement said about 30 locations received early morning electronic warnings or phone calls. It did not identify the precise areas.

Most of the country's ethnic Serb minority lives in northern Kosovo.

Police said they evacuated people from the threatened areas and sent in demining units to look for bombs. Law enforcement agencies urged the public not to panic.

Bomb threats in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, last month brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill. No explosive devices were found.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. The United States and most of the West recognized its sovereignty, but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.

Ethnic Serbs are Kosovo's biggest minority group and entitled to having 10 representatives serving as lawmakers in the country's 120-seat parliament, as well as in governmental posts.

Updated : 2022-06-16 20:08 GMT+08:00

