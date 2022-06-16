Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kevin Spacey appears in UK court to face sex assault charges

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 17:29
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursd...

LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is appearing in a London court Thursday to face charges of committing sexual offenses against three men.

Photographers and television cameras thronged Spacey, 62, as he arrived at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court for a preliminary hearing.

The former “House of Cards” star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

In a statement issued last month, Spacey said he would go to court to face the charges and was confident he would “prove my innocence.”

Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The two-time Academy Award winner ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

Updated : 2022-06-16 19:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals