Video on Taiwan's new '3+4' quarantine rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning June 15, all travelers will only have to spend three days in quarantine and do four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention, the government announced on Saturday (June 11).

The revised requirement applies to all types of passengers arriving in Taiwan. The following is an overview of the pre-arrival requirements for travelers preparing to enter Taiwan, the new "3+4" quarantine regulations, and isolation rules for contacts of COVID cases.

Pre-arrival requirements:

(1) Negative COVID-19 PCR test result within two days prior to boarding;

(2) Confirmation of your quarantine program (please book a quarantine hotel in advance if you plan to quarantine in a hotel; if you plan to quarantine at home or a residence of your family or friends, please make sure the principle of one person per residence is met);

(3) Travelers must use their mobile phone to log in to the Quarantine System for Entry when checking in or prior to boarding at the place of departure.

On Arrival Quarantine Requirements:

All arrivals from foreign countries must take a less-invasive saliva test upon arrival. After their three-day quarantine expires and the COVID test is negative, the four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention begins.

During the four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention, overseas arrivals can venture out of the home without taking a rapid antigen test, but cannot go to crowded places, restaurants, gatherings, or other social activities.

During the Stay:

When residing in Taiwan, those close contacts of COVID cases who have received three COVID vaccine doses will be able to avoid quarantine under the "0+7" plan. Under this scheme, contacts of COVID cases no longer need to undergo three days of home isolation and instead can directly begin seven days of self-initiated epidemic prevention.

As for close contacts of confirmed cases who have not received the third dose, they must follow the "3+4" rule and enter home isolation for three days, followed by four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention. While undergoing home isolation, COVID contacts must not step outside their residences, and they should take a rapid antigen test on the third day.