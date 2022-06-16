Taiwan Ministry of Education cooperates with AIT, Microsoft for AI contest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first edition of an AI creativity contest launched by the Ministry of Education (MOE), the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), and Microsoft Taiwan has attracted 1,300 participants, reports said Thursday (June 16).

AIT and the MOE are running the "AIT Game Jam Creativity Contest" to encourage high-school students to develop their own AI products, in connection with key issues including the environment, CNA reported.

Microsoft designed the “AI900 Certification Course” for students at senior high schools to study independently online. The final results will be evaluated and judged before receiving certification, the MOE said.

Promotion centers for new technology will encourage schools to cooperate with the private business sector in order to acquaint teachers and students with the latest developments, according to MOE officials. The program has been designed to instill practical knowledge of IT usage and digital learning in the next generation of academic talent.