Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

By ASHOK SHARMA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/16 15:31
India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

NEW DELHI (AP) — A special meeting between India and Southeast Asian foreign ministers opened Thursday with co-chairs India and Singapore calling for strengthening ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a heightened rivalry between the United States and China that threatens peace and stability in the region.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations face geopolitical headwinds from the war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects on food and energy security as well as fertilizer and commodities prices and logistics and supply chain disruptions.

"India fully supports a strong, unified, prosperous ASEAN whose centrality in the Indo-Pacific is fully recognized," he said.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Russia’s actions have "upended the international system of rules and norms.”

Balakrishnan added that the rivalry between the U.S. and China has direct implications for all of Asia.

"These developments, if unchecked, can threaten the sole system of peace and stability which we have depended on for the basis of our growth and development and prosperity over many decades,” he said.

The two-day meeting marks the 30th anniversary of India’s dialogue relations with the 10-member regional bloc that includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Jaishankar emphasized the need for strengthening land and sea connectivity with ASEAN member states. The upgrade of the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway is part of the ASEAN-India Connectivity initiative.

Trade between India and the ASEAN region amounted to over $78 billion in 2021.

India mainly exports organic chemicals, minerals, ships and boats, iron and steel, pharmaceuticals, cotton and tobacco to ASEAN countries, according to India’s Commerce Ministry. Top products imported by India from ASEAN include coal, palm oil, telephones, light vessels and electronic circuits.

Updated : 2022-06-16 17:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan: experts
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan: experts
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade