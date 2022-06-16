Asia Pulp and Paper sponsors 2022 ELLE Run for Green in Taipei

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas will support and make the 2022 ELLE Run for Green even more sustainable with the sponsorship of 30,000 of its plastic-free and sustainably produced paper drinking cups by Foopak Bio Natura . These cups will replace traditional plastic cups and plastic-lined paper cups to ensure the run’s environmental impact is significantly reduced .

Organized by Hearst Taiwan, the ELLE Run for Green seeks to promote fashion and a healthy and environmentally-friendly lifestyle and expects to attract between 5,000-6,000 runners, and hopes the event invites the media and the public to pay more attention to the environment and sustainability . The run consists of a 5km and a 10km race, both beginning and ending at Taipei Dajia Riverside Park in the Action Arena.

The theme for this year’s run is "Your Sustainable Lifestyle – Recycle, Reduce & Reuse." Runners will don shirts made of recycled plastic yarn, water stations will provide plastic-free APP paper cups, and for every 10 participants the organizer will plant a tree via the “One Tree Planted” portal/app.

Commenting on APP’s sponsorship of the run with its Foopak Bio Natura drinking cups, Angella Lin, APP Taiwan’s Director, SSE said, “The ELLE Run for Green, with its emphasis on combining style and sustainability, is perfectly aligned with Foopak’s innovative and versatile range of paper-based food and beverage packaging that is plastic-free and made of compostable materials. The run is a call to action for us to act together for a healthier people and planet, and APP is proud to be associated with it and to support it with our drinking cups.”

“The ELLE Run for Green is a useful reminder that we need to stay healthy for ourselves and the environment. The run’s focus and theme also show that it is possible to be fashionable and sustainable through making lifestyle choices that protect the environment. We are grateful to APP for their support through providing the recyclable drinking cups that help bring to life the run’s sustainability objective”, said Edmund Huang, Marketing Director, Hearst Taiwan.