Taiwan plans crane, ambulance versions of Clouded Leopard armored vehicle

Nantou County facility will research, test vehicles if Ministry of National Defense interested

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/16 15:20
The Armament Bureau has a plan to equip Clouded Leopard armored vehciles with a crane. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military is preparing to launch crane and ambulance versions of its CM-34 “Clouded Leopard” Taiwan Infantry Fighting Vehicles, reports said Thursday (June 16).

Images of the two designs were unveiled during a media tour of a military factory in Jiji, Nantou County, where the armored vehicles are made, CNA reported. Reporters saw how the vehicles are assembled and tested, while drawings of future versions also emerged.

Since the recently produced CM-34 “Clouded Leopards” all functioned well, there was no urgent need to fit them with a crane for rescue missions, military sources told CNA. If the Ministry of National Defense tabled a request for any of the vehicles, the manufacturing team at the Armament Bureau would continue with the necessary research and development before launching tests.

The military is already using the CM-32, CM-33, and CM-34 versions, while the CM-31, equipped with a 105 mm cannon, is undergoing tests.
Updated : 2022-06-16 16:05 GMT+08:00

