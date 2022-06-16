Nutritional Analysis Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 Future Threats Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Nutritional Analysis Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Nutritional Analysis Market to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2027Global Nutritional Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 5.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Shifting consumer preferences, greater health awareness, the growing millennial population, and a growth in supplemental income among consumers are all driving the market. The convergence of important business trends has created new opportunities for key industry participants.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

The demand for nutritional analysis is being driven by changing lifestyles and a high frequency of chronic diseases. The market for nutritional analysis will benefit from the growing positive attitude on sports nutrition. According to the report ‘FROM PROMISE TO IMPACT: ENDING MALNUTRITION BY 2030,’ governments and donors will need to quadruple their nutrition commitments over the next decade to reach the WHO’s main global nutrition objectives. To combat hunger, governments should boost their spending and implement nutrition improvements as a result. Simultaneously, civil society organizations, funders, and corporations must work harder to guarantee that budgets in many sectors???agriculture, education, food systems, health systems, social protection, and water sanitation and hygiene???allocate greater resources to combat malnutrition in all forms.

Governments are taking steps to shape the debate. The market for nutrition analysis in emerging economies is being linked to rapid industrialization, booming food trade with Europe (free trade agreements), a large proportion of the population driving domestic consumption of better-quality-water-using foods and beverages, and a growing regulatory focus on protecting consumer well-being. As a result, laws governing food and water safety, as well as the environment, are being enforced more strictly (USDA, FDA). However, lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Nutritional Analysis Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to cases of foodborne disease outbreaks in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to high severity of food safety regulations, labeling laws across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SGS SA

Intertek Group

Eurofins Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bureau Veritas

ALS

M?(C)rieux NutriSciences

AsureQuality

Food Lab, Inc.

Compu-Food Analysis

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Parameter:

Vitamin Profile

Proteins

Fat Profile

Sugar Profile

Others

By Product type:

Beverages

Snacks

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry

Others

By Objective:

New Product Development

Product Labeling

Regulatory Compliance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Nutritional Analysis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

Factors Influencing

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

