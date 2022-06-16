Robotaxi Market 2022 Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Robotaxi Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Robotaxi Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030 Global Robotaxi Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market has grown as a result of mounting worries about road safety, pollutants, and increased demand for ride-hailing services. Autonomous vehicles also assist fleet operators in reducing costs. Newer business models, such as mobility as a service, could provide a future revenue source that is both sustainable and profitable.

Every day, nearly 94 percent of car accidents are caused by human error, according to the NHTSA. According to Waymo, roughly 1.4 million people die each year in traffic accidents around the world by the year 2020. According to the Mobility of the Future research published by the MIT Energy Initiative in 2020, around 40,000 people died in traffic accidents in the United States in 2019. These faults in behavior can be reduced if technology manages human activities including driving. This is predicted to result in fewer owned automobiles on the road, reducing the number of cars in cities around the world. As a result, traffic congestion should be reduced, and traffic control efficiency should improve. The rush to deploy autonomous vehicles has piqued the interest of public policymakers in autonomous mobility and its potential implications, particularly in industrialized countries.

Various governments have already eased legal restrictions in order to conduct self-driving vehicle testing. Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications has taken a step forward by preparing a legal framework for autonomous vehicle testing. Many other countries, including Austria, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are following suit. For example, The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced two new commercial initiatives in 2020. However, human jobs being jeopardized by machines is expected to reduce wide acceptance which may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Robo-taxi Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to technological advancements and developed & supportive infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing technological trends for autonomous vehicles will greatly impact the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Waymo

Cruise Automation

Baidu

AutoX

Tesla

Uber Technologies Inc.

NAVYA

EasyMile

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application Type:

Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation

By Level of Autonomy:

Level 4

Level 5

By Vehicle Type:

Car

Shuttle/Van

By Propulsion:

Electric

Hybrid

Fuel Cell

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year -2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Robotaxi Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

