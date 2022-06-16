Intermittent Catheter Market [NEWS] 2022 Size, Share Analysis Report By Product, By Application And Forecasts till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Intermittent Catheter Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Intermittent Catheter Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 Global Intermittent Catheter Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

An Intermittent Catheter is used to drain urine from the bladder in individuals who are unable to do so naturally. These catheters are only intended to be used for a short time. These are prescribed for bladder disorders such as urine leakage, incontinence, and other bladder issues.

Urinary incontinence can be caused by neurogenic bladder illnesses such as spinal cord damage, multiple sclerosis, or spina bifida, as well as non-neurogenic bladder diseases. The periodic catheter is inserted into the urethra, and urine is collected using the catheter hose into the collection bag. After emptying the bladder, the catheter should be withdrawn. The popularity of Intermittent Catheter owing to a decreased incidence of CAUTI (catheter-acquired urinary tract infection) and the introduction of more effective, less invasive, and newer catheters is expected to drive growth in the global market. In addition, increased demand for intermittent urinary catheters is projected to fuel the expansion of the intermittent catheter market in the near future, as these instruments give better convenience of handling and lower catheterization costs when compared to other products. Furthermore, throughout the projected period, the market is expected to expand due to an increase in urinary incontinence instances and an increase in the worldwide elderly population.

According to the American Urological Association, one fifth to one third of men and women in the United States suffer with urine incontinence. Urinary incontinence is more common in women than in males. It is believed that 30% of women between the ages of 30 and 60 are affected, compared to 1.5-5 percent of males. In addition, urinary incontinence affects roughly 200 million people worldwide. Risks connected with the use of intermittent catheters, on the other hand, will stifle market growth between 2021 and 2027.

The major regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the regional analysis of the worldwide Intermittent Catheter market. Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure per capita, North America is the leading area in terms of market share. Due to the large population base, especially in India and China, as well as the rapidly increasing prevalence of various urologic diseases, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, creating lucrative growth prospects for the Intermittent Catheter market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Healthcare B S.? .r.l

Coloplast Ltd.

Cook Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries Inc

Medtronic

C. R. Bard Inc

Adapta Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Non-Coated

Coated

By Indication:

Urinary Incontinence

General Surgery

Spinal Cord Injuries

Others

By End User:

Hospitals and medical research centers

Ambulatory surgery centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Intermittent Catheter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

