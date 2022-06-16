Intramedullary Nails Market [FACTORS] 2022 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Intramedullary Nails Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Intramedullary Nails Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030 Global Intramedullary Nails Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

An intramedullary nail is a metal rod that is inserted into and through a bone’s medullary cavity fracture to offer robust protection for the damaged bone. Intramedullary fixation is helpful and essential for most fractures. For more contemporary nail styles and attention to technique, nailing can be used on both proximal and distal extraarticular fractures.

The growing number of procedures performed to repair broken bones is expected to drive the global market for intramedullary nails to expand. Furthermore, intramedullary nail fixation has become the ‘gold standard’ treatment for femoral shaft fractures, a development that is expected to boost worldwide demand for intramedullary nails throughout the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to expand owing to an increase in the number of injury/sports accidents, as well as an increase in the frequency of degenerative bone disorders, as well as an ageing population.

According to a research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2020, there were about 347,564 hip fractures in Spain between 2015 and 2025. Over 85% of persons over the age of 65 suffer from hip fractures. In addition, technology advancements in trauma fixation devices are likely to boost worldwide demand in the near future. However, throughout the projected period of 2021-2027, the market would be hampered by stringent government regulations for orthopedic implants.

The major regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Intramedullary Nails market. Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure per capita, North America is the world’s leading region in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the frequency of orthopaedic disorders and economic expansion, creating attractive potential possibilities for the Intramedullary Nails market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stryker

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Zimmer Biomet.

Smith+Nephew.

Johnson & Johnson.

Orthopaedic Implant Company.

Orthofix Holdings Inc

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Long gamma nail (LGN)

Trochanteric femoral nail (TFN)

Intertroch/subtroch nail (ITST)

Others

By Material:

Titanium

Stainless Steel

By Application:

Femoral fracture

Tibial fracture

Others

By End User:

Hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers

Specialty/Orthopedic Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Intramedullary Nails Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

