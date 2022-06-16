Electric Wheelchair Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 Industry Growth, Companies Profile and Key Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Electric Wheelchair Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Electric Wheelchair Market to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027 Global Electric Wheelchair Market is valued at approximately USD 3.18 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair, is a wheelchair driven by an electric motor. It is a wheelchair that lessens manual activity or does not involve any human support to move a wheelchair. This wheelchair is available in various types such as front-wheel drive, center wheel drive, Rear wheel drive and standing electric wheelchair.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-wheelchair-market/QI037

The wheelchair type is used based on the type of surface and space on which the wheelchair is to be driven. Aging world population is expected to fuel the Electric Wheelchair market. New product launches and innovations are also propelling the market growth. For instance,in June , 2020, Scewo by the ETH Zurich team, is a self-balancing electric wheelchair that can go upstairs and downstairs without any human assistance. Moreover, several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance.

In January 2021, Invacare Corporation and its subsidiary, Alber USA LLC announced tha introduction of their next generation of power assist devices e-motion (M25). The Alber e-motion power assist for manual wheelchair is a push rim activated device that features wheels with a powerful in hub motor and lithium ion batteries.

In February, 2020, Sunrise Medical acquired Oracing to improve and benefit manufacturing of wheelchairs and E-mobility. However, lack of awareness and infrastructure may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Electric wheelchair market s considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to China being an ageing economy, with over 241 million individuals over the age of 60. Also, China produces approximately 75 % of the world’s electric wheelchairs. Whereas, North America is expected to be after Asia-Pacific. The reason being increased investment capacity, improved technical support, and lenient government rules in the region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-wheelchair-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Sunrise Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Permobil AB

Ottobock Healthcare

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Drive Medical Ltd.

LEVO AG

MEYRA GmbH

Karman Healthcare

GF Health Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Centre Wheel Drive

Standing Wheel drive

By End Use:

Personal

Hospitals

Sports Conditioning

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-wheelchair-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Contact centre as a service market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-wheelchair-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-wheelchair-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/