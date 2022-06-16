Blockchain in Telecom Market [DEMAND] 2022 Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report And Segment Forecasts till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Blockchain in Telecom Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market to reach USD 12.32 billion by 2027. Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is valued approximately USD 0.17billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 84.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Blockchain is a decentralized digital ledger that records information in an incorruptible manner. Each operation is one-of-a-kind and is stored in a dynamic network that cannot be lost. A blockchain in telecom technology can allow telecom operators to store distinctive device/SIM data, as well as user profiles, on the blockchain, instantly block a stolen device, and keep intermediaries notified of any changes in device status.

Telecommunications fraud, sometimes known as telecom fraud, is a rapidly expanding violent crime. It challenges law enforcement authorities with a new difficulty. For telecom service providers, blockchain can aid in fraud prevention and detection. In March 2021, the Department of Information and Communications Technology produced a policy document on blockchain technology in order to control its usage in a range of formal and informal applications. In order to manage fraud, India’s telecom regulatory authority (TRAI) has previously used distributor-ledger technology (DLT), which has become one of the biggest utilization of blockchains. Besides the telecom sector, blockchain technologies are also being widely embraced in the Internet of Things sector, which might help the market develop even faster throughout the projected time frame.

Another major aspect driving the market for blockchain applications is the growing adoption of this technology for 5G deployment. This is expected to open up more prospects for blockchain in the telecommunication business in the coming years. However, the rise in concerns about user authenticity may stifle business growth, and consumer authenticity is a critical component of the telecommunications industry. Other than that, the absence of uniform legislation and regulations uncertainties in the telecommunications sector may stymie the industry’s total long-term economic growth. Also, increased support for procedures such as BSS and OSS, which has pushed the sector forward is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Due to increases in venture funding, a spike in the proportion of startups, and authorities’ increased focus on controlling blockchain technology in the telecommunications market area, APAC is predicted to have the fastest significant growth during the forecast timeframe. The major telecom companies, financial centres, and government entities in China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Singapore all provide significant prospects for blockchain use in the telecommunication industry. North America, on the other hand, is estimated to hold the largest market during the projected time frame.

Major market player included in this report are:

AWS

Guardtime

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Huawei

Oracle

Reply

Clear

Blockpoint

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Provider:

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

By Application:

OSS/BSS Processes

Identity Management

Payments

Smart Contracts

Connectivity Provisioning

Others

By Organization size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

