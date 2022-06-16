Convergent Billing Market [SHARE] 2022 By Product, By Application, By End Use and Segment Forecasts till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Convergent Billing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Convergent Billing Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2027.Global Convergent Billing Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Convergent billing allows all invoicing tasks to be consolidated in one place, resulting in more accountability in the billing process. It offers a solid comprehensive perspective of the consumer, which aids in the creation of combining and discounting products with the consumer in mind.

Mostly with global rollout of 5G networks, the demand for convergent billing solutions is growing, providing more chances for technology solutions to get into the industry. In London, for example, Huawei, in February 2020 announced the launch of Convergent Billing System (CBS) R20, the company’s first-ever 5G SA network-based monetizing platform. The service already has been implemented on the etc. Kuwait 5G SA infrastructure, with ???Dedicated Access??? being offered to businesses with assured SLAs (SLAs). Telecoms are placing a larger focus on packaged solutions, adaptable discounting policies, bridge marketing, and an aggravation client experience as technology improvements merge. Convergent billing systems are becoming more prevalent as a result. Another element driving market expansion is the introduction of new products. October 2020 – SAP released SAP Convergent Charging 2020 FPS, a UX makeover that uses the SAP Fiori user experience design to provide clients with a best-in-class, consistent, and modern user experience.

They’ve now given pricing professionals the long-awaited option to easily construct fundamental rate plans, including consumption and recurring charges, using a top-down approach. However, this industry is constrained by the continued use of old technologies that are unsuitable with today’s converged networks. Also, CSPs are banding together to address this issue by investing in new infrastructure and working with over-the-top service providers. Spending on OSS, BSS, and NG SDP solutions is quickly expanding around the world, propelling the convergent billing market forward.

For its technological superiority, the Convergent Billing Market is projected to be dominated by the North American area. The technology landscape in numerous businesses is rapidly changing, resulting in an increase in demand for linked devices. In the region, customer relationship management is also gaining traction. The increasing digitalization of businesses across industrial verticals, as well as the use of cloud technologies and diverse service models, are driving this trend.APAC accounts for the largest portion of this marketplace. The presence of nations such as India and China, both of which have significant subscription bases and a constantly changing regulatory and market environment, has increased the potential for convergent billing solutions in Asia.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amdocs

Alcatel-Lucent

Huawei

Comverse

IBM

Elitecore Technologies

Redknee

SAP

Orga Systems

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Customer Relationship Management

Settlement and payment management

Voucher management

Mediation

Others

By Services:

Consulting services

Managed services

Customization services

By Deployment:

Hosted

On-premise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Convergent Billing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

