North America Garage Furniture Market Share Estimations, Growth Revenue, Industry Development Plans, and Regional Segmentation Forecast 2022-2027

The North America garage furniture market valued at market size of US$ 708.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 816.2 Million by 2027. The North America garage furniture market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period



Garage furniture include organizer, storage shelves, chairs and stools, pit stop furniture among others, used with the purpose to organize, carry, and protect tools to increase productivity in the garage area. Garage furniture is made of different materials including metal, wood, plastics and others, for various application areas. Increasing demand for garage furniture products by automobile industry is expected to result in fuelling the market growth.

North America garage furniture market is a highly fragmented, with the presence of big and small players across various countries. This results in increased competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on geographical expansions & strategic partnerships, in order to increase their client base.



Growth Influencers

Growing DIY (Do It Yourself) trend on social media



DIY trend on social media is one of the most important factors attribute to the increased demand for garage furniture market in North America. Instagram and YouTube videos are trending among young population. Young population wants to own tool kits and equipment of their own. In order to keep these tools organized and presentable, the demand for garage furniture is growing among young population.



Increased number of independent garages to fuel the market growth



Majority of population take help of independent garages one the warranty of vehicles gets expired. The independent garages offer services with lesser cost as compared to the authorized garages. Due to which, the vehicle owners prefer independent garages for routine maintenances, oil check-ups, among others. Due to increase number of independent garages, the demand for garage furniture is also growing in North America.



Segments Overview

The North America garage furniture market is segmented into product type, material, application, distribution channels, and end-user.



By Product Type

Storage Solutions (cabinets)

General Storage

Drawer Cabinets

Overhead Storage

Tall Cabinets

Shelves & Racks

Tool Storage

Work Benches

Chairs & Stools

Pit Stop Furniture

On the basis of product type, the tool storage segment is estimated to capture the largest share of more than 32% in the year 2020. Furthermore, storage solutions segment is expected to capture the second largest share of North America garage furniture market.



By Material

Metal

Wire

MDF

Plastic

Wood

Based on material, metal segment captured the largest share of North America garage furniture market, in 2020. The segment is forecasted to be valued at a market size of USD 246 Million by 2025. Whereas, plastic segment is anticipated to grow at a highest rate, during the forecast period.



By Application

Heavy Duty

General

On the basis of application, general segmented is estimated to dominate the market in the 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.



By Distribution Channels

Direct Sales (B2B)

Wholesale Distributors

Retail Stores

E-commerce

On the basis of distribution channels, e-commerce segment is estimated to dominate the market, with a share of more than 30% in 2020.



By End-user

Residential

Vehicle Service Centers/ Garages

Automotive Dealerships

General Service Garages

Automotive OEMs

Based on end user segment, the residential segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of around 90% in the year 2020. Increased DIY is one of the most important factors attribute to the dominance of residential segment.



Geographic Analysis



On the basis of geography, the North America garage furniture market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America garage furniture market in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Presence of world’s biggest automotive market is one of the most important factors attributed to this dominance



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the North America garage furniture market include, Homak Mfg Co Inc, Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture), ATD Tools, Inc., Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools.com), Apex Tool Group (Gear Wrench), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Dura Ltd., Cipher Auto Inc., OMP Group, Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax), among others.



Key market players are actively engaged in strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisition, new product development and innovation to increase their presence in the North America garage furniture market.

