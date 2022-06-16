Taiwan’s JustKitchen extends overseas reach to Malaysia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen on Wednesday (June 15) announced further overseas expansion with two new locations in Malaysia.

The first location, which opened in late May, is located within a COOX Kitchens facility in the Glo Damansara Mall in Petaling Jaya. The second is a standalone ghost kitchen near the commercial center of Kuala Lumpur, within the Pavilion district in Bukit Bintang, which is slated to open in late June.

The company will use GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Shopee Food as delivery service partners for the new Malaysian locations.

JustKitchen said it will initially be offering MrBeast Burger, Another Wing, and BIT Beef Noodles, among others at the Petaling Jaya location. The company will be using two of COOX Kitchens’ 26 stalls.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Bintang kitchen will initially prepare MrBeast Burger, Another Wing, BIT Beef Noodles, Curry Don, Body Fit, Thai High, Hutong, a pork-free version of In-Luck Taiwanese Delicatessen, and Kitsutaya Curry. The Bukit location is over 316 square meters and includes areas for delivery, take-out, and self-serve dining.

This location will serve as a mini-hub, while an additional 316 square meters will be used for the company’s Malaysian headquarters. The company said it also intends to open six to 10 additional locations in and around Klang Valley in the suburbs of Jalan Ampang, Mont Kiara, Bangsar, Sri Petaling, Puchong, and Putrajaya/Cyberjaya.

The company announced last week that it is also entering India through a deal with Kitchens Centre in New Delhi. JustKitchen now operates in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, India, and Malaysia.