AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .354; J.Martinez, Boston, .345; Bogaerts, Boston, .335; Devers, Boston, .332; France, Seattle, .317; Judge, New York, .313; Alvarez, Houston, .312; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .301; Brantley, Houston, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 53; Devers, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 40; Straw, Cleveland, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Springer, Toronto, 39; J.Martinez, Boston, 38.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Story, Boston, 42; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; Tucker, Houston, 39; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 85; France, Seattle, 79; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Judge, New York, 72; J.Martinez, Boston, 71; Arraez, Minnesota, 69; Benintendi, Kansas City, 68; Bichette, Toronto, 68; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; Hays, Baltimore, 65.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 23; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; Gurriel, Houston, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; O.Miller, Cleveland, 17; Andrus, Oakland, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; 7 tied at 15.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Seager, Texas, 13.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; White, Texas, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Semien, Texas, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Cortes, New York, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3.

ERA_Manoah, Toronto, 1.67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.84; Cortes, New York, 1.94; Verlander, Houston, 1.95; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.18; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.22; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.31; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; Gausman, Toronto, 2.68; Montgomery, New York, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 105; Cease, Chicago, 97; Cole, New York, 91; Ray, Seattle, 81; Montas, Oakland, 80; Verlander, Houston, 78; Gausman, Toronto, 77; Gilbert, Seattle, 76; Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Cortes, New York, 75; Skubal, Detroit, 75.