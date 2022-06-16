Photo of the Day: Jet streaks across supermoon in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a supermoon appeared in the skies over Taiwan on Tuesday (June 14), a camera set up by the East Coast National Scenic Area captured the moment a jet flew in front of the orange orb.

Lin Wei-ling (林維玲), director of Taitung's East Coast National Scenic Area was cited by UDN as saying that staff had set up 4K video cameras at eight scenic spots to capture the rise of the supermoon that evening. As the cameras were trained on the moon, a civil aviation aircraft was recorded passing across what appeared to be the red surface of Mars at 7:26 p.m.

When photos of the jet streaking across the moon first surfaced online, some netizens thought it was a scene from a movie created with CGI. Another netizen joked that it was "Armstrong landing on the moon."

Lin pointed out that the weather in Taitung is stable in the summer and when the moon rises from the Pacific Ocean in the east, it is an excellent opportunity to capture spectacular photos of a full moon such as this and its reflection on the ocean.

When Tuesday's supermoon appeared, it was less than about 357,656 kilometers from earth, about 7% closer than usual. The next one will appear on July 14 when the apparent diameter of the moon will reach 33.7 arc minutes, making it the largest full moon this year.



(East Coast National Scenic Area photo)



(East Coast National Scenic Area photo)