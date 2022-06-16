Taiwan sees decline in migrant workers in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to statistics from the Ministry of Labor, there was a total of 666,000 migrant workers in Taiwan at the end of April 2022, representing a decrease of 6.6% from the same time last year, due mainly to the government’s recent pandemic-related border control policies, a government report showed.

At present, Taiwan welcomes migrant workers from five Southeast Asian countries – Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia. In late April, Vietnamese, Indonesians, and Filipinos constituted a large portion of Taiwan's migrant worker population, which accounted for 35%, 34%, and 21.2%, respectively, according to Director-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Among them, 67% were employed as industrial workers and 33% as caregivers or domestic workers.

Industrial workers are mostly employed at Taiwan’s factories and construction sites. Social welfare migrant workers include domestic helpers and caregivers.

The industrial migrant workers mostly came from Vietnam, which comprised 45.2% of the 446,000 industrial migrant workers in the country, and the Philippines (25.9%) came in second. On the other hand, Indonesians accounted for 75.7% of the total number of social welfare migrant workers of approximately 220,000, which experienced a steep drop of 10.3% from last year.

In April 2022, migrant workers mainly resided in Taoyuan City (114,000), Taichung (100,000), and New Taipei City (87,000), accounting for 45% of Taiwan's total number of migrant workers. The three counties and cities above also have the largest number of industrial migrant workers. Taipei City has the largest number of social welfare migrant workers (37,000), followed by New Taipei City (36,000), and Taichung (23,000), according to the labor ministry's labor force statistics.

Migrant workers first started coming to Taiwan in 1992, when the labor-intensive industries that supported Taiwan’s economy boomed, according to the parliament library.