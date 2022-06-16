Foxconn building first battery cell plant in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn broke ground on its first battery cell plant in the southern port city of Kaohsiung on Wednesday (June 15).

The company plans to build a battery supply chain ecosystem in Kaohsiung that includes materials, battery cells, and battery packs. Nikkei cited Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way (劉揚偉) as saying at the groundbreaking ceremony, “The city will become an important base for Foxconn’s EV global footprint.”

Foxconn expects to begin trial production of lithium iron phosphate batteries at its new Kaohsiung plant during the first quarter of 2024 with a planned capacity of 1.27 gigawatt hours, according to Nikkei. The batteries manufactured will initially be used in electric buses, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems in Taiwan, the report said.

Liu noted that Foxconn plans to sink around NT$6 billion (US$202 million) in battery-related projects, including a research and development center in Kaohsiung. The world’s largest contract electronics maker is also setting up plants for electric bus assembly and energy storage systems in the city, Nikkei noted.

The electronics manufacturer wants to use what it learns from setting up an EV ecosystem in the city to build similar production capabilities in other countries, per Nikkei. Liu added that after things are up and running in Kaohsiung, Indonesia will likely be the company’s first overseas battery facility.