Launch of 'EU-Taiwan Tracker' signifies cozier bilateral ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Slovakian think tank has launched an initiative to promote better mutual understanding between Taiwan and countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) amid warming ties.

In April, the Central European Institute of Asian Studies (CEIAS), a think tank in Slovakia specializing in East, South and Southeast Asia, established the Center for CEE-Taiwan Relations. The center is tasked with providing information that helps foster the development of relations between Taiwan and the EU, with a focus on the CEE region, according to an introduction on the CEIAS website.

As part of the initiative, the think tank added an “EU-Taiwan Tracker” section on its website last month. The tracker chronicles events shaping the bilateral relationship since January 2020, which appear in a list of entries that can be sorted by topic or country and with English or Mandarin media sources attached.

For example, an entry on Jan. 19 archives an episode where Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) lambasted Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa for his intention to open a representative office in Taiwan and how the event led to the termination of investment contracts.

According to CEIAS fellow David Hutt, European countries’ newfound interest in engaging with Taiwan requires more knowledge about Taiwan’s geopolitical position and insight into bilateral ties, CNA said.



(EU-Taiwan Tracker screenshot)