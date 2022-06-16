Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Launch of 'EU-Taiwan Tracker' signifies cozier bilateral ties

Tracker tool provides insight into bilateral engagement

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/16 11:51
EU flag. (Bureau of Foreign Trade photo)

EU flag. (Bureau of Foreign Trade photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Slovakian think tank has launched an initiative to promote better mutual understanding between Taiwan and countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) amid warming ties.

In April, the Central European Institute of Asian Studies (CEIAS), a think tank in Slovakia specializing in East, South and Southeast Asia, established the Center for CEE-Taiwan Relations. The center is tasked with providing information that helps foster the development of relations between Taiwan and the EU, with a focus on the CEE region, according to an introduction on the CEIAS website.

As part of the initiative, the think tank added an “EU-Taiwan Tracker” section on its website last month. The tracker chronicles events shaping the bilateral relationship since January 2020, which appear in a list of entries that can be sorted by topic or country and with English or Mandarin media sources attached.

For example, an entry on Jan. 19 archives an episode where Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) lambasted Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa for his intention to open a representative office in Taiwan and how the event led to the termination of investment contracts.

According to CEIAS fellow David Hutt, European countries’ newfound interest in engaging with Taiwan requires more knowledge about Taiwan’s geopolitical position and insight into bilateral ties, CNA said.

Launch of 'EU-Taiwan Tracker' signifies cozier bilateral ties
(EU-Taiwan Tracker screenshot)
Taiwan
Europe
CEE
EU
Central and Eastern Europe
EU-Taiwan Tracker

RELATED ARTICLES

Lithuania to open office in Taiwan in September
Lithuania to open office in Taiwan in September
2022/06/15 20:48
Taiwan to add new drone R&D base, shore up asymmetric warfare strength
Taiwan to add new drone R&D base, shore up asymmetric warfare strength
2022/06/15 19:22
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan: experts
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan: experts
2022/06/15 19:13
Plastic banknote issued for 50th anniversary of Taiwan currency hard to find
Plastic banknote issued for 50th anniversary of Taiwan currency hard to find
2022/06/15 17:20
China halts seafood imports from Taiwanese firm as trade spat grows
China halts seafood imports from Taiwanese firm as trade spat grows
2022/06/15 15:31

Updated : 2022-06-16 12:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan: experts
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan: experts
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing