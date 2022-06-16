Alexa
Courtney Williams scores 20 points, Sun beat Dream 105-92

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 09:38
Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) looks to move past Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 1...
Connecticut Sun players react to a foul during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Uncasville, C...
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) shoots next to Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker (32) during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 15, ...
Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts for a pass as she is guarded by Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) during a WNBA basketball game...
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots against the Atlanta Dream during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Con...
Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald (2) is fouled by Connecticut Sun guard Nia Clouden (11) during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in U...

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 20 points and the Connecticut Sun made 14 3-pointers in a 105-92 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.

Connecticut (11-4) had its highest points total since a 109-88 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2018. The Sun set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a half, going 10 for 15 in the first.

Connecticut rebounded from an 83-79 loss Friday night to the defending champion Chicago Sky for its fifth win in the last six games.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a season-high 18 points, Jonquel Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds, Brionna Jones added 12 points and DiJonai Carrington 11 for Connecticut.

Williams hit a pull-up jumper before she and Hiedeman made back-to-back 3-pointers as Connecticut scored the first eight points in an 18-3 run that gave the Sun the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Jones hit two 3s in the spurt before Alyssa Thomas capped it with a layup that made it 27-14 about 2 minutes later.

AD Durr led the Dream (7-7) with a career-high 21 points. Aari McDonald had 19, and Rhyne Howard added 14. Atlanta (7-7) has lost three in a row and four of five.

___

Updated : 2022-06-16 11:19 GMT+08:00

