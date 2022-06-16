Orlando City 1, New England 1

Orlando City 1 0 — 1 New England 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, New England, Gil, 4 (Bou), 22nd minute; 2, Orlando City, Jansson, 1, 35th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis; New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr..

Yellow Cards_Jansson, Orlando City, 6th; Kaptoum, New England, 24th; Farrell, New England, 27th; Mulraney, Orlando City, 44th; Borrero, New England, 56th; Jones, New England, 60th; Schlegel, Orlando City, 77th; Smith, Orlando City, 88th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Ryan Graves, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_15,308.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 79th), Facundo Torres (Tesho Akindele, 90th+1); Jake Mulraney (Benji Michel, 72nd), Alexandre Pato (Ercan Kara, 78th).

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Jon Bell, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones; Dylan Borrero (Emmanuel Boateng, 61st), Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Jozy Altidore, 46th), Sebastian Lletget (Arnor Traustason, 81st), Matt Polster (Tommy McNamara, 41st); Gustavo Bou.