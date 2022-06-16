Alexa
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu

Man alleged to have set fire over dispute about washing dishes, kills 8 family members in tire shop

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/16 10:40
(Hsinchu City Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight people have died after a fire was allegedly intentionally set by a disgruntled son of the owner of a tire shop in Hsinchu City.

At 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Hsinchu City Fire Bureau received a report of a fire at the Zhengyi tire repair shop on the intersection of Dongda and Zhongyang roads, reported UDN. The fire bureau immediately dispatched 25 vehicles and 160 firefighters, police, and volunteer firefighters.

They found the first floor of the building had burst into flames and explosions could be heard. Because the structure was full of tires the blaze was immense and firefighters were not able to bring it under control until 11 p.m. after they had set up three water lines, according to Liberty Times.

When the fire had been extinguished, firefighters found the bodies of eight people, including the owner's wife, daughter, two daughters-in-law, and four children. The children were aged 1, 4, 7 and 10.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, the fire had been deliberately set by Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), the 31-year-old son of the owner, after an argument with family members. Earlier that evening, Chen reportedly argued with his mother about washing dishes.

Chen then allegedly drove to a gas station at the intersection of Minsheng Road and Jingguo Road to buy gasoline, reported SET News. Chen's father witnessed his son pouring gasoline on the fire but when he went up to the second floor the flames were so intense that he could not save his family members and had to flee for his life.

Police officers recovered gasoline canisters from the scene of the blaze and prosecutors are now investigating Chen for arson.

Chen reportedly has a criminal record of theft, fraud, and causing property damage. After obtaining a degree in auto repair, he used to work with his family, but due to disagreements with his father about managing the business, he would frequently leave the family home, only to return later.

Updated : 2022-06-16 11:19 GMT+08:00

