Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Charles has season-high 29 points, Mercury beat Fever 93-80

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 09:09
Charles has season-high 29 points, Mercury beat Fever 93-80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles scored a season-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, Diana Taurasi hit four 3-pointers and had 17 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 93-80 on Wednesday night.

Charles, who led the WNBA in scoring (23.5 per game) for the New York Liberty in 2021, added seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The 2012 WNBA MVP signed with Phoenix in February, a day after the team acquired Diamond DeShields via a three-team trade in hopes of pushing the team back to the Finals — where the Mercury lost to DeShields and the Chicago Sky last season.

DeShields finished with 16 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 13 for Phoenix (6-9). The Mercury have won four of their last five games following a seven-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (4-13) with 20 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Queen Egbo scored 14 points and Victoria Vivians added 10 but shot just 4 of 17 from the field. NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall selection in April's draft, tied her season low with four points on 1-of-7 shooting but grabbed 14 rebounds — for the second consecutive game.

The Fever, who beat Minnesota 84-80 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak, have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-16 10:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan: experts
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan: experts
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing