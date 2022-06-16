Alexa
Astros throw 2 immaculate innings in 9-2 win over Rangers

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/16 06:02
Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday,...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Astros starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, three strikeouts — and Martín Maldonado keyed a six-run first inning that sent Houston over the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Wednesday.

Maldonado hit a two-run double in the first and later homered for the AL West-leading Astros.

Garcia (4-5) struck out nine without a walk over six innings while limiting Texas to two runs and four hits. He had a span of five consecutive strikeouts that began with an immaculate second inning — when he threw only nine pitches to strike out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

Those were the first three batters Maton faced after replacing Garcia to start the seventh. And Maton also recorded a nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning.

Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game — either both by one team, or each team recording one.

The Astros sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning. The first nine faced fill-in starter Tyson Miller (0-1).

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, sending Philadelphia past Miami.

Alec Bohm sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Tanner Scott (2-2). Pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto walked before Yairo Muñoz struck out swinging.

That brought Stubbs to the plate, and he drove a 2-2 fastball deep to right for his third homer.

Kyle Gibson pitched eight-plus innings for Philadelphia before Connor Brogdon (2-0) got three outs.

WHITE SOX 13, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Yoán Moncada had five hits and five RBIs and Chicago completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.

Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago. The White Sox finished with 22 hits, compared to four for the Tigers. Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo (1-3) allowed seven runs and nine hits in three-plus innings.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gave up on his pitching staff after six innings, using position players including Kody Clemens, who made his pitching debut. The 26-year-old's father, Roger, won seven Cy Young Awards.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-16 07:48 GMT+08:00

