Brewers' closer Hader on paternity list, likely out 3 days

By LARRY FLEISHER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/16 05:41
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022,...

NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers put closer Josh Hader on the paternity list before Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets and expect him to miss three days.

Hader began Wednesday tied with San Diego’s Taylor Rogers for the MLB lead with 19 saves. The left-hander is 0-1 with a 0.92 ERA in 21 appearances this year.

Hader has pitched only three times since May 30. Milwaukee had won just twice in its last 13 games.

The Brewers replaced Hader by activating Chi Chi González and adding him to their bullpen. González was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after getting designated for assignment Saturday.

In six big league seasons, González is 9-23 with a 5.69 ERA. He had a 7.71 ERA in two starts for Minnesota.

